John Campbell, Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Campbell, Sr..
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Campbell, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Chateau Terrebonne, Houma, LA. He was 76, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation to continue on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.