John Campbell, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Chateau Terrebonne, Houma, LA. He was 76, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation to continue on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to Religious Services 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019