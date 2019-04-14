Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John (Johnny) Carl Reine, 76, passed away on April 12, 2019, in ICU at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Johnny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He retired from Uniroyal Chemical twenty plus years ago. He began his passion after retirement in raising and training beagles to become field champions. He made many friends during this period and successfully trained several field champions. He was an avid hunter and fisherman over the years and had many great memories from these activities. He loved the farm and from his early days helped his dad with the land and cows and later he and his brother and best friend, Ronnie Reine, raised cows together, made hay and enjoyed working on the land and animals together. Later Johnny raised goats, chickens, pigs and even a pet deer. He loved his land and was always seen working on it and around it, bush hogging, mending fence, taking care of animals and tending garden and yard. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen J. Reine, daughters, Sharon R. Henderson and husband, Dennis; Darlene R. Marchand and husband, Cody. Grandchildren: Kenneth W. Darga, Sarah M. Guedry (Chase), Phillip J. Marchand, Brandon M. Jumonville and Kayla M. Jumonville. Great Grandchildren, Haylee, Gavyn and Rylee Guedry. Stepdaughters: Lauren (Laurie) Kennedy (AJ) and Lisa Hebert (Travis) and their children. Siblings: Joe Reine of Metairie, LA, Hilda Sheets (Bobby) of Baton Rouge, LA; Helen Lanoux (Curtis) of Baker, LA and Ronnie Reine of Saint Amant, LA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Sarah and Joseph (Alex) Reine, former wife, Marie H. Reine, Sister, Naomi Foster, Grandson, Dustan D. Reine and Sister-in-law, Ida N. Reine. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 Highway 429, Saint Amant, LA, on Wednesday, April 17, from 3 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 5 pm. Entombment to follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Mausoleum. Special thanks are extended to the physicians, nurses and staff in ICU at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for the excellent care and interest given to Johnny and our family during his stay there.

