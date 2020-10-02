John Carroll Meaux was born on March 11, 1934 and passed away on September 30, 2020. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Affairs and a Korean War Veteran. He was an active part of the Gramercy Recreation and a baseball coach for 50 years. John is survived by his children, Melissa Meaux Melancon, Vanette Meaux Daigle (Jeff), Keith Meaux (Patty) and Kevin Meaux (Nikki); 8 grandchildren, Lindsay Melancon Faucheux (Christophe), Garret Melancon, Jr. (Casey), Michael Daigle (Beth), Megan Daigle Ricca (C.J.), Keith Meaux, Jr. (Lauren), Nathan Meaux, Ashley Meaux (Jacob Hutzler), and Frankie Meaux; 1 brother, Dudley Meaux; and 5 great-grandchildren, Claire Daigle, Ayden Meaux, Jonathan Meaux, Kylen Meaux, and Wyatt Melancon. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Barbara Meyers Meaux; his parents, Clomare Meaux and Leonie Abshire Meaux; his brothers, Paul D. Meaux, Michael Meaux and Royce Meaux; his sister, Leola Meaux Dartez; and his great-granddaughter, Violet Anne Melancon. A visitation in his honor will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Visitation will resume at Rose Lynn Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

