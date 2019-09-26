John Cayce "Lance" Allemond passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado at 65 years of age. He was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Plaquemine on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10am and a service beginning at 11am. Lance was preceded in death by his parents Blackie and Helen (Marionneaux) Allemond, his sister Phyllis Wilbert, and niece Daphne Deslatte. He is survived by his sons Cayce Allemond; Matthew Allemond, wife Danielle; daughter Ashley Allemond Brown, husband Aaron Brown; several grandsons and a granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Cheryl Allemond; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019