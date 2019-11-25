John Clarence Barichivich Jr., a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was a retired Line Manager for Biehl Steamship Agency; where he worked for 34 years. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5990 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA from 10 am until funeral services at 11 am, conducted by Dr. Paul Anderson. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary, LA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Taylor Barichivich; two daughters, Gretchen Allman (Clifford), Gretel Orellana (George); three sons, John C. Barichivich III (Lori), Geoffrey Barichivich (Suzanne) Jared Barichivich (Melanie) seven grandchildren: Meghen Allman, Jessalyn Allman, Grace Orellana, Georgia Orellana, Madeline Barichivich, John Glen Barichivich, and Gabriel James Barichivich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Posey Barichivich and John Clarence Barichivich Sr. Pallbearers will be John C. Barichivich III, Jared Barichivich, George Orellana, Geoffrey Barichivich, Clifford Allman, and Henry Fitch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepard Lutheran Church. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019