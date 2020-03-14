John Clay Carter was a native and resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away at his home March 12, 2020 at age 56. John was a member of Foster Road Baptist Church, a mechanic and a cross country truck driver. He is survived by his son, Caleb Carter and wife, Kelsey; granddaughter, Lyla Carter; mother, Glenda Wiles; siblings, Paula Kimbrell and husband, Cary; Albert "Al" Carter and wife, Bridget; twin sister, Robin Carter; step siblings, Arthur Wiles Jr. and Judy Wiles; step daughter, Christina Duncan; step grandsons, Jayce Hamilton and Shane Duncan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas Paul Carter; step father, Arthur Wiles Sr.; and stepson, Christopher Duncan. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, Government Street, Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Cary Kimbrell.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020