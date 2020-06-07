John Clyde "JC" Burton, age 94, born April 10, 1926, passed away at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He served in the United States ARMY in Belgium during WWII, retired District Chief of Baton Rouge Fire Department. John and his spouse of nearly 69 years, Odette, enjoyed traveling, camping, square and round dancing and spending time with family. John is survived by his spouse, Odette Boudreaux Burton; children, Diane Tanner, Debbie Dunetz, Gary (Maria), John T. (Annette), Chris (Tonya), Gwyn Carlin (Kenny); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Windom, Edwin "EE" and Guy; sisters, Rose Braud and Edith "Faye" Dagoberg. John is preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas and Odile Burton; brothers, George "Tibby" and Alvin Burton and granddaughter, Tessa. Visiting hours will take place at St. George Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 8:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at St. George Catholic Mausoleum. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.