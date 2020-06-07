John Clyde "JC" Burton
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Clyde "JC" Burton, age 94, born April 10, 1926, passed away at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He served in the United States ARMY in Belgium during WWII, retired District Chief of Baton Rouge Fire Department. John and his spouse of nearly 69 years, Odette, enjoyed traveling, camping, square and round dancing and spending time with family. John is survived by his spouse, Odette Boudreaux Burton; children, Diane Tanner, Debbie Dunetz, Gary (Maria), John T. (Annette), Chris (Tonya), Gwyn Carlin (Kenny); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Windom, Edwin "EE" and Guy; sisters, Rose Braud and Edith "Faye" Dagoberg. John is preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas and Odile Burton; brothers, George "Tibby" and Alvin Burton and granddaughter, Tessa. Visiting hours will take place at St. George Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 8:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at St. George Catholic Mausoleum. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved