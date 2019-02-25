John D. Johnson entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on February 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was an 80 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana and retired from Crown Zellerbach. Visitation at Rock Zion B.C. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10:00am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Allen Rowe, Jr.; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivor include his devoted wife, Jessie Mae Hart Johnson; children, John Johnson, III, Alison J. Brown(Eric) and Yul V. Johnson(Tarsha); sisters, Barbara Delcourt(Alvin) and Betty Parker; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and Johntal Aaron-Magee(Jimmie). Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019