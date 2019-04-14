Dr. John D. Scott III, age 74, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at his home, April 11, 2019. John was born in San Antonio, TX where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Chemistry from Baylor University, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from University of North Texas. John has been a member of the American Chemical Society for over 50 years. He was an Associate Professor of Chemistry at the University of Montana and the Scientific Director at the LSU Center for Advanced Microstructures and Devices until his retirement in 2017. John was previously a member and deacon at Southside Baptist Church and an active member of Christ Covenant Church. Those who knew John know that he loved and cared for them like family. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Rootes Scott, his three children, Ian Scott, Maris Bourg, Alyssa Hills, their spouses, Tracy Scott, Jason Bourg, and Nick Hills. He is also survived by his brother Bill Scott and wife Judy, and his grandchildren, Tea' Minor, Mia Minor, Elizabeth Bourg, Kane Scott, Harrison Bourg, Thomas Bourg, Lily Parker and Ella Parker. He is preceded in death by his father John D Scott II and mother Josie Jennie Scott. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Gardens on April 17th, from 5-8 pm and April 18th beginning at 9 am until services starting at 11 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven. Pallbearers will be Bill Scott, Ian Scott, Clint Scott, Jason Bourg, Kane Scott, Harrison Bourg, and Thomas Bourg. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or to a in John's name. Special thanks to Canon Hospice for your kind, loving, and professional support in making John's last days as comfortable as possible. Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary