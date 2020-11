Or Copy this URL to Share

John Dale Lemoine, 83 passed away on Monday, November 9th, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born January 1st, 1937. He is proceeded in death by his wife Elizabeth Soulier Lemoine and daughter Debbie Ann Lemoine. Parents Wiltz J. Lemoine and Anna English Lemoine. He is survived by sons Robert and Hal Lemoine and daughters Anita Acosta and Tammy Soulier. Sister Deette Brouliette and brother Bill Lemoine. Graveside service to be held at Seal Funeral Home in Denham Spring, LA on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 2pm.

