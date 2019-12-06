John Dalton "Jay" Cantey Jr., of Baton Rouge, La. passed away on December the 4th 2019. Jay was born on February 23rd, 1953 to John D. Cantey (Morganza) and Ella Sue Bishop-Cantey (Little Rock). After graduating from Broadmoor High School Class of 1972. He went on to pursue a career in contracting which he continued to do up until his passing. Jay was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved building bird houses and woodworking. John Dalton "Jay" Cantey Jr. was preceded in death by both grandparents and his father. He is survived by his (mother), Ella Sue Cantey and (wife), Deborah Clarey-Cantey, (son) Dustin Forrest Cantey, (stepchildren) Wendy Carmouche, Jimmy Cassels, Jessica Bonnette and 7 step-grandchildren, (sister) Dee Ann Cantey-Boudreaux, (brother-in-law) Melvin Boudreaux and (niece) Jessie Beringer. Memorial Service Saturday 12/7/2019 at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd, 10am-noon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019