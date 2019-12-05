John "John Boy" Dandridge

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Obituary
John "John Boy" Dandridge departed this life on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine, LA. He was 64, and a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
