Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Danny a devoted husband, father and grandfather; passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 72 after a two year battle with kidney cancer. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife 51 years, Patsy Martinez Williams; children, Marie LeBlanc and husband John, Ali Richard, Jack Williams and wife Nicole, Biney Rowland and husband Matthew, and Lawrence Williams and wife Lauren; and grandchildren, Jacob and Lydia Richard, Lilla and Sally LeBlanc, Kate and Jack Williams, Gregory and Daniel Rowland, and Henry Williams. Preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Lilla Grace Wilbert Williams. Pallbearers will be Jack and Lawrence Williams, John LeBlanc, Matthew Rowland, Jacob Richard, Gordon Gregoire, John Wayne Businelle, Allen Schexnaildre and Peter Arbour. Honorary will be Harold Wilbert, Vincent and Jimmy Arbour, Michael, Bill and Hank Grace, Ed Reeves, Terry Hebert, Larry Martinez, Pic Zeringue, Randy Hebert, David Brown and St. John class of 1965. Danny was a member of Le Krewe Du Roi, Knights of Columbus Council 970, Order of Alhambra, St. John Father's Club and St. John Alumni Association. He was a committed Adorer of St. John Adoration Chapel since its inception and yearly Manresa Retreat participant. A graduate of Nicholls State University and a charter member pledge class of Phi Kappa Theta. Special thanks to D'Ette Stelly and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Matt Campbell and the staff at MD Anderson for their care and devotion. Due to his deep devotion to St. Jude in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Danny a devoted husband, father and grandfather; passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 72 after a two year battle with kidney cancer. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife 51 years, Patsy Martinez Williams; children, Marie LeBlanc and husband John, Ali Richard, Jack Williams and wife Nicole, Biney Rowland and husband Matthew, and Lawrence Williams and wife Lauren; and grandchildren, Jacob and Lydia Richard, Lilla and Sally LeBlanc, Kate and Jack Williams, Gregory and Daniel Rowland, and Henry Williams. Preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Lilla Grace Wilbert Williams. Pallbearers will be Jack and Lawrence Williams, John LeBlanc, Matthew Rowland, Jacob Richard, Gordon Gregoire, John Wayne Businelle, Allen Schexnaildre and Peter Arbour. Honorary will be Harold Wilbert, Vincent and Jimmy Arbour, Michael, Bill and Hank Grace, Ed Reeves, Terry Hebert, Larry Martinez, Pic Zeringue, Randy Hebert, David Brown and St. John class of 1965. Danny was a member of Le Krewe Du Roi, Knights of Columbus Council 970, Order of Alhambra, St. John Father's Club and St. John Alumni Association. He was a committed Adorer of St. John Adoration Chapel since its inception and yearly Manresa Retreat participant. A graduate of Nicholls State University and a charter member pledge class of Phi Kappa Theta. Special thanks to D'Ette Stelly and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Matt Campbell and the staff at MD Anderson for their care and devotion. Due to his deep devotion to St. Jude in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.