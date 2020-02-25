John Darren Lee, 46, of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Arkansas. He was a graduate of Broadmoor High School and Southeastern University. He served in the US Navy for four years and was honored to be a Shellback. He was the former owner of Lionheart Comics, Games and Books in Hammond, LA. He was formerly employed with EA Sports and recently employed as a Plant Maintenance Planner for KAP Project Services. Darren will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Julia D. Lee; grandfather, John H. Lee; maternal grandparents, Pearl Kirkland and Edgar Talbert and nephew, Tyson Lee Rogers. He is survived by his parents, John Gordon and Helen T. Lee; four sisters, Lorie Lee Davis (Gary), Cheryl Lee Rogers (Billy), Carla Lee Flurry (Lynn) and Janet Lee Fahr (David); nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Corey, Allison, Joshua, Ethan and Trey; two uncles, Jay Dennis Lee and James Douglas Lee (Elizabeth) and numerous other family members. Services will be at 12:00pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020