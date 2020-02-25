John Darren Lee

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Darren Lee.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Darren Lee, 46, of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Arkansas. He was a graduate of Broadmoor High School and Southeastern University. He served in the US Navy for four years and was honored to be a Shellback. He was the former owner of Lionheart Comics, Games and Books in Hammond, LA. He was formerly employed with EA Sports and recently employed as a Plant Maintenance Planner for KAP Project Services. Darren will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Julia D. Lee; grandfather, John H. Lee; maternal grandparents, Pearl Kirkland and Edgar Talbert and nephew, Tyson Lee Rogers. He is survived by his parents, John Gordon and Helen T. Lee; four sisters, Lorie Lee Davis (Gary), Cheryl Lee Rogers (Billy), Carla Lee Flurry (Lynn) and Janet Lee Fahr (David); nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Corey, Allison, Joshua, Ethan and Trey; two uncles, Jay Dennis Lee and James Douglas Lee (Elizabeth) and numerous other family members. Services will be at 12:00pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.