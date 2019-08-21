"I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." John 11:25. John Darryl Holdcraft passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at the Butterfly wing in the Baton Rouge General Hospital. John was born on January 4, 1955 in Baton Rouge, LA and went to his heavenly home at the age of 64. He attended Istrouma High School and graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Geology. He dedicated 42 years of service to the La. DOTD as an Environmental Compliance Specialist. He was an avid collector of many things and he enjoyed spending time at his families' property in St. Helena Parish. He had a kind heart and a witty sense of humor. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his mother Alaska. John was proceeded in death by his father, Charles B. Holdcraft Jr. He is survived by his mother, Alaska Watson Holdcraft; brothers, Michael D. Holdcraft and spouse Meredith; Robert M. Holdcraft and spouse Sudha; sister, Deborah Holdcraft Fletcher; four nieces, two nephews; three great nieces and one great nephew. He will be remembered with much love and affection. Special thanks to The Palliative Care team at OLOL and The Hospice of Baton Rouge. A memorial service will be held in John's honor on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Visitation will be from 10–11 am followed immediately by a memorial service. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019