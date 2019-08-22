John Davis Jr. passed away peacefully on 15 August 2019 at his home, at the age of 75. He worked for the Department of Labor for 30 years and retired. John is survived by his only son Christopher M. M. Davis (Pedra) Baton Rouge; his remaining sister Elain D Johnson Baton Rouge, and nephews Herman T. Stelly Gonzales, and Lonnie Johnson Jr. Oakland, CA, and uncles, aunts, cousins and a host of friends. Visitation is on Friday 23 August 2019 from 9am - 11am. Services are at 11am and interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetary Zachary, LA. Wilson - Wooddale Funeral Home will be charge of services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019