1/1
John Denis Bueche
1955 - 2020
Those of you who knew John Denis Bueche (12/23/1955 - 10/23/2020) share in knowing that he is at peace with Our Lord and Savior. He left this earthly life with his wife, Joni; daughters, Amanda, Aimee and Melissa and all of the love they shared for him by his side during his final moments. He leaves behind two beautiful granddaughters; Averi and Hollyn who filled his heart with undying love, two sons-in-law and a gal who was like his daughter-in-law. Also leaving behind a sister, Nancy, and her daughter Casie, and last but not least his best friend Rocky V! John was preceded in death by his parents Denis and Carmelena Bueche. He was a lifelong member of Our Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and recently a member of the Knights of Columbus. John has requested that he be cremated at this time and a gathering in memory and celebration take place at a later date. Our family is grateful for all of your condolences and that is more than enough for us, so please refrain from flowers and donations.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
