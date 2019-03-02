Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Bert" Doucette. View Sign

John "Bert" Doucette, a retired Air Force Master Sergeant and current employee of Norandix/ABC, entered his eternal rest on Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation to be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life on Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Greater Arlington Baptist Church, 4999 McClelland Drive, conducted by Pastor Henry Lamb. Interment will be in the Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife Janice; six children Kyron Doucette (Andrea) of Little Rock, AR, Nina Doucette of Ipswich, Suffolk, UK, Erica Rose-Crawford (Michael) of Baton Rouge, LA, Dedrick Castle (Monique) of Baton Rouge, LA, Michael Brumfield of Baton Rouge, LA, and Alfra (Thaddyeus) Dixon of Alexandria, LA; seventeen grandchildren; three brothers; two aunts; two uncles and a host other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home.

