John Dwight Mullins, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He lived a full and rewarding 99 years. He is a proud Army Veteran of World War II. He is survived by his children, Ann Monroe and Paul Mullins; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle) Godfrey and Katie (Jeb) Barber; great-grandchildren, Mary Thomas and Anna Katherine Godfrey, and Sadie and Parks Barber; and many other loving relatives and friends. He encouraged and inspired his family by example and touched many lives with his love, compassion and generosity. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and father, trusted friend, devoted Bible teacher, peerless grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to express a special thanks to Jackie Hebert for her constant love and care. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. on Friday May 10, 2019 beginning at 10am until service time at noon. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019

