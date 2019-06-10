John E. Michel Jr. "Johnny Red", age 76, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home in Galliano, LA. A native and former resident of Prairieville, LA. He was a U. S. Airforce veteran. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visiting on Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon Jimmy Little. Burial at Carpenters Chapel Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Shirley Michel; two daughters, Shannon Michel and Kimmberly Michel Bourgeois and husband, Aaron Waggenspack; son, Michael Michel; stepson, Shane Medine; sister, Dianne Cruse; thirteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Loretta Michel; his first wife, Jennette Sibley Michel; sons, John Edgar Michel III and William Michael Michel; four sisters; and one brother. Pallbearers are Aaron Waggenspack, Jeff Mely, Lanie Bourgeois, Mason Sheets, Michael Michel, Scott White, Ronald Moore, and Timmy LeJune Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Timmy LeJune, Roy Bennoit, and Cody Papizam. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019