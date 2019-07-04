John E "Trey" Strawbridge, III went to be with His Lord and Savior on June 29, 2019, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his sister Morgan Strawbridge and Uncle Ross Sanchez. He is survived by his sons Landon, Caleb, Collin and Cayden and daughter Kylee. He was also known as daddy to Bentley. Also survived by his sister Alyson Cormier, husband Dylan and niece Saige; parents John E Strawbridge, Jr and Marcy Sanchez; Grandparents , Albert and Pamela Sanchez and Faye and Clay Durbin; John E and Linda Strawbridge, Sr. and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Visitation will be on July 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service, officiated by Dr. Andrew Williams at Galilee Baptist Church, 11050 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Rd, Zachary La 70791.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019