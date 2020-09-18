John E. Vavasseur, a resident of Ventress, La passed away on Thursday; September 17, 2020 at the age of 73. John enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Vavasseur; sons, Jonathan Vavasseur (Karen) and family; Luke Vavasseur; special niece, Kelli Toups; brothers, Ike Vavasseur (Chris), Mike Vavasseur (Michelle); sisters, Margaret V. Laurent and Nancy V. Robinson (Rodger); brother-in-law, Joseph Ivy (Jay) LeBeau (Cindy); numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents; Irene (Bennie) and Herman Vavasseur; brother, Mark Vavasseur.

