John E. Vavasseur
John E. Vavasseur, a resident of Ventress, La passed away on Thursday; September 17, 2020 at the age of 73. John enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Vavasseur; sons, Jonathan Vavasseur (Karen) and family; Luke Vavasseur; special niece, Kelli Toups; brothers, Ike Vavasseur (Chris), Mike Vavasseur (Michelle); sisters, Margaret V. Laurent and Nancy V. Robinson (Rodger); brother-in-law, Joseph Ivy (Jay) LeBeau (Cindy); numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents; Irene (Bennie) and Herman Vavasseur; brother, Mark Vavasseur.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
September 18, 2020
Betty and family,so sorry for your loss, John was one of the first friends i had when we moved to New Roads I the late 50s , he will be missed by many. Joe and Susan Shows.
Joe Shows
Friend
September 18, 2020
A gentle giant, soft spoken and fun loving. I will miss your friendship and expert craftsmanship. Deepest condolences to all family, especially Betty. RIP ole friend.
Parker and Vikki Wilder
