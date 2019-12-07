Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Dixon. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM Blackwater United Methodist Church 10000 Blackwater Road Central , LA View Map Service 1:45 PM Blackwater United Methodist Church 10000 Blackwater Road Central , LA View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Blackwater United Methodist Church 10000 Blackwater Road Central , LA View Map Burial Following Services Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery Graveside service Following Services Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

John Edward Dixon, 76 years old, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 2, 2019. John entered this world on July 30, 1943, born to Adam and Anna Dixon, in Pottsville, PA. John was a faithful member of Blackwater United Methodist Church. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, a Past Master of the Baker Masonic Lodge #441, and a current member of the Central Masonic Lodge #442. He was a member of the Shriners Acacia Temple and served on the Board of The Shriners Children's Hospital in Shreveport, LA. He was also a member of the United Methodist Campers. He retired from United Natural Foods Inc. after 33 years of service. His most recent passion was Kairos Prison Ministry. John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Vera Varney Dixon; son, Allen Dixon and wife, Tara; two grandchildren, Victoria and Nicole Dixon; brother, Ronald Dixon; sisters, Sandra Dixon-Massey, Annette Carr; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his father, Adam John Dixon; mother, Anna Margaret Snyder Dixon; and brother, Gerry Dixon. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation from 12:00-1:45 pm at Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Central, Louisiana, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. There will be a Masonic Service at 1:45 pm and a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Pattye Hewitt. The graveside service and burial will follow at Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. Please make checks payable to KPMI, Inc and in the memo field note "Angola – in memory of John Dixon". Please mail to Kairos, 14934 Ridgeside Ave, City of Central, LA 70818.

