John ("Johnny") Edward Hannie, Sr, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, at age 77. He was a native and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, having been raised in the Garden District. He attended St. Agnes Catholic School, St. Paul's Lasallian Catholic School, and Catholic High School (class of 1961), where he played football. Johnny then attended LSU, earning a degree in business and beginning a lifelong love and devotion of all LSU sports, especially football, baseball, and basketball, which he would enjoy throughout his life. At age 15, he met the love of his life, Katherine Ferguson Hannie, with whom he enjoyed 51 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Julie, Johnny, and Todd, who he adored. After graduating from LSU, Johnny served his country honorably in the United States Army Reserves. He then went on to pursue a successful and thoroughly enjoyable career as a regional sales manager with Goodyear that lasted for over 40 years, passing up multiple promotions which would have required uprooting and relocating his young family, demonstrating his unwavering family-first mentality. During his time with Goodyear, Johnny was the consummate professional and proud company man, enjoying traveling and servicing his accounts, making at every stop what would become many lifelong friends at far reaches of the South. Johnny's family was his life-nothing gave him greater joy than coaching his sons' soccer teams (original Hulks), memories which lasted into his final days, and decades later, watching his granddaughters play soccer, where he was ever present on the sidelines, cheering them on, often early on Sunday mornings and in all conditions of weather. Johnny was passionate about everything he did, and everything he did, he did well. He cherished and loved his friends, and he was the loyalist of friends, enjoying countless fun and memorable trips with his high school buddies salt water fishing in Venice. A man of many talents who had a passion for cars, Johnny was meticulous about working on his beloved 1973 Dodge Challenger, which he always maintained in showroom condition, and which continues to grace the streets of Baton Rouge continuing his memory to those fortunate enough to catch it zooming by. Johnny was a skilled and enthusiastic blackjack and poker player, making many lifelong friends from long games at the table, which he often won with gracious humility. Johnny was rightfully proud of his Lebanese ancestry, being a regular at weekly Serop's lunches held with his brother and cousins, which allowed them all to stay close, even as time in this life grew short. For one who bravely and humbly suffered with heart problems, Johnny had an enormously generous heart, which he has now taken into his eternal life with the Lord. Johnny will be forever missed by all who knew him, and to know him, was to love him. He will especially be missed by his beloved granddaughters, who will miss their sweet Paw Paw, as he was their biggest cheerleader on the sideline – a role he will continue to perform from Heaven. Johnny was a true gentleman with an easy-going spirit and will be remembered by many as loyal and honest. No one could have done it any better! Johnny was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Joseph Hannie and Ann Petro Hannie. He is survived by his beloved wife, Katherine, daughter Julie Elizabeth, sons John Edward, Jr. ("Johnny") and Todd Daniel, granddaughters Amelia Claire and Audrey Katherine, and his loyal and loving brother, Dr. Thomas Joseph Hannie, Jr. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private Catholic Rite of Committal will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on April 14, 2020. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial in the Roman Catholic faith will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church at a later time, to be announced. The Hannie family appreciates the outpouring of love and support they have received during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic High School or St. Agnes Catholic Church, in the name of John E. Hannie, Sr. 