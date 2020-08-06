John Edward Taylor, 73, of Baton Rouge passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Taylor served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Exxon Mobil Pipeline. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Vida Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Pat Taylor; two sons, Craig (Vicki) Taylor and John L. Taylor; sister, Sherry (Johnny) Lindsay; three grandchildren, Lauren Taylor (Matthew) Langlois, Chase Broussard and Kevin Taylor; one great-grandchild, Nathan Taylor and nephew, B.J. (Deanna) Cason. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00 am till service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

