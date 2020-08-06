1/1
John Edward Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Taylor, 73, of Baton Rouge passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Taylor served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Exxon Mobil Pipeline. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Vida Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Pat Taylor; two sons, Craig (Vicki) Taylor and John L. Taylor; sister, Sherry (Johnny) Lindsay; three grandchildren, Lauren Taylor (Matthew) Langlois, Chase Broussard and Kevin Taylor; one great-grandchild, Nathan Taylor and nephew, B.J. (Deanna) Cason. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00 am till service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved