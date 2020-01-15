John Edwin Todd (Johnny), a native of Baton Rouge, LA, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ward Todd; by his parents, James and Beatrice Todd; by his sisters Adele Mayeaux and Beatrice Louise D'Aquin and brother Russell Cooper Todd Sr.. Johnny is survived by his children Mark Todd and wife Kelly; Angela Murphy and husband Michael; Denise Turton and husband Patrick; his grandchildren Jacob Murphy, wife Michelle and daughter Emma; Colby Murphy, wife Chelsea and sons Elias and Memphis; Madeline Murphy; Lauren Todd; Rebecca Todd; and Lillian Turton. Johnny was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army from 1966-1972. He was then employed at Formosa Plastics as an industrial electrician until retirement. Johnny loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, watching wildlife, his family and was extra proud of his grands and greats. He was the sure foundation for his family, showing faith and love. He will be remembered by many for his kind heart, sense of humor and good cooking. A special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice of BR and The Carpenter House for their tender care in these last months. Pallbearers will be Alfred Todd, Edward Ambrose, Michael Murphy, Patrick Turton, Jacob Murphy and Colby Murphy. Honorary pallbearer Christopher Brierre. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Road, on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9:30am until service at 11am. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to St. Joseph Hospice of Baton Rouge. Please view and sign the register book at www.centralfuneralhomela.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020