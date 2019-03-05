Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, John Ernest "Jack" Capdau Sr. was born in New Orleans on June 14, 1928, and passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center, New Orleans. After living in several towns in Louisiana, most of his formative years were spent in Amite. He married, moved to Australia, Baton Rouge, Bay St. Louis, and finished out his life back in Amite. During his life, Jack joined the Army National Guard, owned Capdau Super Drug Store in Amite, built Amite Nursing Home, helped open Spring View Country Club golf course in Amite, started Wire Rope Specialists in Baton Rouge, was an avid golfer, winning the four-ball championship ten years in a row for the Mississippi Seniors Golf Association, and was a friendly-faced employee at Walgreens. Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon McDaniel Capdau; daughter, Marla Hudson and husband John of Panama City Beach, FL; daughter, Karen Bornes of Huntsville, TX; daughter, Casey Watts and husband Jeff of Central, LA; son, John Capdau Jr. of Woodland Park, CO; and son, Alan "Bo" Capdau and wife Dana of Sugar Land, TX; stepson, Shane Slay and wife Stacey of Amite, LA; and stepdaughter, Shannon Kennedy and husband Horace "Bubba" of Kiln, MS; 17 grandchildren: Christopher Drake, Matthew Hudson, Katherine D'Amico, Andrew Hudson, Mary Beth Baldwin, Jeana Allen, Douglas Watts, Kai Capdau, Branch Capdau, Mitch Capdau, Michelle Capdau, Conner Capdau, Felicia Capdau, Dale Slay, Vivian Slay, Horace "BJ" Kennedy, and Shianne Kennedy; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Helen Capdau; wife, Mary Aden Capdau; daughter, Elizabeth Capdau Bornes; son-in-law, Richard Bornes; sister, Marguerite Cappe; and brother, Adolph Capdau Jr. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Hwy. 449, Pine Grove, LA. Jack requested that his body be donated to science. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The , A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, John Ernest "Jack" Capdau Sr. was born in New Orleans on June 14, 1928, and passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center, New Orleans. After living in several towns in Louisiana, most of his formative years were spent in Amite. He married, moved to Australia, Baton Rouge, Bay St. Louis, and finished out his life back in Amite. During his life, Jack joined the Army National Guard, owned Capdau Super Drug Store in Amite, built Amite Nursing Home, helped open Spring View Country Club golf course in Amite, started Wire Rope Specialists in Baton Rouge, was an avid golfer, winning the four-ball championship ten years in a row for the Mississippi Seniors Golf Association, and was a friendly-faced employee at Walgreens. Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon McDaniel Capdau; daughter, Marla Hudson and husband John of Panama City Beach, FL; daughter, Karen Bornes of Huntsville, TX; daughter, Casey Watts and husband Jeff of Central, LA; son, John Capdau Jr. of Woodland Park, CO; and son, Alan "Bo" Capdau and wife Dana of Sugar Land, TX; stepson, Shane Slay and wife Stacey of Amite, LA; and stepdaughter, Shannon Kennedy and husband Horace "Bubba" of Kiln, MS; 17 grandchildren: Christopher Drake, Matthew Hudson, Katherine D'Amico, Andrew Hudson, Mary Beth Baldwin, Jeana Allen, Douglas Watts, Kai Capdau, Branch Capdau, Mitch Capdau, Michelle Capdau, Conner Capdau, Felicia Capdau, Dale Slay, Vivian Slay, Horace "BJ" Kennedy, and Shianne Kennedy; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Helen Capdau; wife, Mary Aden Capdau; daughter, Elizabeth Capdau Bornes; son-in-law, Richard Bornes; sister, Marguerite Cappe; and brother, Adolph Capdau Jr. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Hwy. 449, Pine Grove, LA. Jack requested that his body be donated to science. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The , http://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=13322600&pg=personal&fr_id=3930. Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

110 E. Factory St.

Amite , LA 70422

(985) 748-7178 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.