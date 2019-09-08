John "Papa John" Ernest Higginbotham, 67, of Denham Springs, LA, gained his wings on Saturday, September 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. John served his country in the United States Army and worked for many years as a mechanic. But his true joy was spending time with his family, fishing and living the simple country life. John was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Lacy H. Edgens (Darryl), Tiffany Higginbotham (Sean), Dana, John Jr., and Kevin; grandchildren, Timothy Edgens and Trista Higginbotham; sister, Mary Behrnes (Jeff); nephews, Richard LeRay and Jason Behrnes; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Johnnie Higginbotham; and nephew, Michael LeRay. Private services will be held at a later date at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019