Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Interment 11:00 AM Greenwood Memorial Park Pineville , LA

Strong in his faith, John Eskew Campbell, 74, was called home by our Lord on February 19, 2020. Born at Alexandria, LA, he was residing in Baton Rouge at the time of his death. He was a devoted husband, friend, mentor, teacher, interior designer, author and artist who loved his family and the Catholic Church. He started his career in design very early in life by painting the neighborhood kids with green automobile paint. At 17, he was asked by Bishop Charles P. Greco, to deliver a personal message to Pope John XXIII, which resulted in a one on one audience with his Holiness. In 1999, he was Knighted into the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. Rated S.E.L., he loved his airplanes, especially gliders and tail-draggers. John was a graduate of Louisiana Tech, with a BFA in 1969, with post-graduate studies for interior design, under Miss Mary Moffett, an active member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, founder, John Campbell Design Associates, from 1969. In 1984, John was issued Louisiana Interior Design License 008. He was a member and served on numerous of State and National boards and committees of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID); was elected into the College of Fellows of ASID in 2017. While continuing private practice, and wanting to give back to the profession, John taught interior design and virtual technology design at University of Idaho, interior design at Washington State University, from 1999 to 2008 and interior design at LSU from 2009 to 2019. Survived by his adoring wife of 31 years, Jo Ellen Campbell, Baton Rouge; mother, Laura Elizabeth Eskew, Baton Rouge; sister, Laurna Irene Campbell, Des Plaines, IL; nieces and nephews: Laura Lee Beren, Wheaton, IL; Laurna Macon Hart, Baton Rouge, LA; Anthony George Thompson, Colorado Springs, CO; Leigh Ann Thompson, Katy, TX, Christopher Joseph Gasho, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and great-niece Macon Elizabeth James. Preceded in death by his father, Forrest LeRoy Campbell, of Spokane, WA, maternal grandparents John Charles Eskew and Norma Catherine Sartori Eskew and uncle, Lt. John Charles Eskew, Jr, Alexandria, LA; step-father, Senator C. H. (Sammy) Downs; paternal grandparents David L. Campbell and Irene Campbell, Sacramento, CA. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, from 9:30 a.m. until a Memorial Mass at 11:00, celebrated by Father Randy M. Cuevas, Pastor. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will be Friday, Feb 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville, LA. Pallbearer: Anthony George Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers: Lane Thompson, Jim Thompson, J. Austin Stukins, Phillip Tebbutt, Sit Wong. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LSU Foundation for Campbell Interior Design Scholarship. John will be greatly missed by friends far and wide. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020

