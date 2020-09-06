On September 1, 2020, John Ezra James left this earthly realm while at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. John was the sixth son of John Ezra and Ella Parker James, of Norwood, Louisiana. John was baptized at an early age at Nathaniel Baptist Church, in Centreville, MS. He was an avid server of the Lord and served as a Deacon, board trustee and in various ministries at Belfair Baptist Church. John was married to the love of his life, Mildred Barnes James for 48 years and to that union was born John Eric and Dana Lashawn James. He was a 1957 graduate of East High School, in Clinton, LA. He received his Bachelor's degree from Southern University in Mathematics and his Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision. John served in the United States Army for several years, before returning to work as a Mathematics teacher in his community. He was previously employed as an assistant principal and principal at West High School and Jackson High School, respectively. He was a veteran educator completing 36 years of service. He changed the lives of young men and women for decades. John is survived by his children, John Eric and wife Mona, of Houston, Texas; daughter, Dana L. James of Baton Rouge, LA.; grandson, John Eric James, Jr.; two sisters; Mae Lou Mims and Fannie Hayes Terrell and husband Sie; one brother Andrew James and wife Patricia, of Lanham, Maryland and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ezra and Ella P. James and several other close family members. He will be greatly missed. Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am. The Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00am at Belfair Baptist Church, 4444 Fairfield Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA. 70802. Officiant-Reverend Jon Bennett- Pastor. Internment will be located at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, La. 70807. The Funeral Home in Charge is Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

