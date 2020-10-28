John Firth peacefully passed away at home on October 9. He fit a few lifetimes worth of living in only 63 years. Dearly loved by his family and many friends around the world, John will be truly missed. He lived and travelled all over the world; but never loved anywhere as much as his home in Hull, England. The only thing he loved more than his Hull City Tigers was his devoted son Robert (his daughter-in-law, Jenny, was a close third.) John will also be remembered by Barbara, Bob and Tom; Puddin' and Andy; Zena, Andrae, and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Private cremation to be held Friday, October 30. Celebrations of his life to be held in Hull and Baton Rouge at a later date when coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, it was John's request that you consider donating to the Bishop Ott Shelter Program in Baton Rouge in his honor.

