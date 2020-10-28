1/1
John Firth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Firth peacefully passed away at home on October 9. He fit a few lifetimes worth of living in only 63 years. Dearly loved by his family and many friends around the world, John will be truly missed. He lived and travelled all over the world; but never loved anywhere as much as his home in Hull, England. The only thing he loved more than his Hull City Tigers was his devoted son Robert (his daughter-in-law, Jenny, was a close third.) John will also be remembered by Barbara, Bob and Tom; Puddin' and Andy; Zena, Andrae, and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Private cremation to be held Friday, October 30. Celebrations of his life to be held in Hull and Baton Rouge at a later date when coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, it was John's request that you consider donating to the Bishop Ott Shelter Program in Baton Rouge in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved