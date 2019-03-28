Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Fitzgerald Burrell. View Sign

John Fitzgerald Burrell was born on July 31, 1974 to the union of the late Anthony James Burrell, Sr. and Lillie Mae Foreman Burrell. John was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He attended Broadmoor High School. On Sunday, March 17, 2019, John finished his journey on this earth. He leaves to cherish his memories: His Devoted Fiancé, Chrishundia Ivy; Six Children- Shaundreka Perry (John), John Gaines, Johntrey Gaines, and Sophie Burrell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Quinten Kelson and Alexis Kelson of Buffalo, New York; Eight Grandchildren- Jahkeem Gaines, Jahkori Gaines, Jaye'den Gaines, Payten Gant, Johntrey Gaines, Jr. Kylan Coates, Kaitlyn Perry of Baton Rouge, and Micah Kelson of Buffalo, New York; Three Brothers- Anthony James Burrell, Jr. (Elane) of Jamaica Queens, New York, Alex Andrae Burrell and Dexter Dwyane Burrell, Sr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and one sister- Shandrolette Burrell-Walker (Avery) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; And a Host Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation Monday, April 1, 2019 at The Greater New Galilee Baptist Church 9185 Wilbur St. from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a. m. followed by the Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a. m. Interment will be at the Fairdeal Cemetery, Zachary, La. The arrangements have been entrusted to Miller and Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, LA. Funeral Home Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary

5905 Hwy 19

Zachary , LA 70791

