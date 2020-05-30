John Richard Fleming, 74, of Zachary, Louisiana, passed away May 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge surrounded by family. He was born in San Diego, CA on April 18, 1946, the son of the late John and Jewell Fleming. He was the oldest of 4 siblings. He is survived by four daughters Annette Boykin, Michelle Moll, Bonnie Wascom, Maureen Ducote, his brother Donald Fleming, his sister Linda Fleming, five grandchildren Kaitlyn Jones, Thomas Clark, Jacob Moll, Charlotte Wascom, Jane Wascom, and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Fred Fleming and his son Thomas Ray Fleming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store