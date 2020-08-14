1/1
1955 - 2020
John Frank Prestigiacomo, loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, and cousin, passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. John was born April 14, 1955, and remained a lifelong native and resident of Baton Rouge. Graduate of Tara High School, LSU, and LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, 1981. John also received his MBA in 2002. He practiced Family Medicine for over 35 years and was Medical Officer for the National Hansen's Disease Program, BR Clinical Branch from 2006 until 2019. John's life dedication was to his patients. He loved family, photography and music. He is an alumni member of the LSU Tiger Marching Band, LSU Medical School Band and Baton Rouge Concert Band; and was a current member of the Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble. John was known for his "dry sense of humor" and infectious smile as well as his kindness and compassion for his patients. John was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Lena Cashia Prestigiacomo, paternal grandparents John and Rose Prestigicomo, maternal grandparents Frank and Concetta Cashia and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his sister Rosena Prestigiacomo, and his much loved cousins Christian, Kyle, Caleb, and Bryce Prestigiacomo. He is also survived by several other cousins, aunts and an uncle. A wake will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, East 11000 Florida Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, August 17, 11 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. Interment will follow at St. George Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital or your own favorite charity. ""His Lord said unto him, "Well done, good and faithful servant. Thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."" May God rest your soul John. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
