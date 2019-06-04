Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Franklin Tarver. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

John Franklin Tarver, 46, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on June 1st, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 6th, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home. Bishop Ricky Sinclair of Miracle Place Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 2 PM on June 6th, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral at Grey's Creek Cemetery following the chapel service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Seale Funeral Home. John Franklin Tarver was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 24th, 1973. He attended Berkmar High School and was never married. John worked as an independent painter for more than 25 years. He was a fan of Louisiana State University, loved dancing, finding bargain deals, visiting out-of-state family, laughing and spending time with his friends and family. He was a devout Christian and loved to worship with his sister. John is survived by his father Jimmie Tarver, Sr., his stepmother Naomi Tarver, brother Jimmie and Cynthia Tarver, Jr., Robert and Chelsea Cranston, his sisters, Cheryl Cherry, Terrie and Michael Sutton, Theresa Tarver, Diana and Bryan Lindsey, Tammy Tarver, Sandra and Tommie Cherry, his nieces and nephews; Tristan Tarver, Gregory and Dawn D'Elia, Christopher Reynolds, Jimmie Scott, Braxton and Heather Cherry, John and Brooke Cherry, Jr., Destiny Hickman, Frank and Sarai Hickman, Steven Hickman, Jimmie and Brianna Watkins, Mallory Watkins, Stephanie Mamay, Bryson Lindsey, John Tarver, Tommie and Valerie Cherry III, Joanna Cherry, Cali McFee; many great nieces and nephews plus the rest of his relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his mother, Eola Tarver; grandmothers, Eola Cornell and Della Wagner; great nephew, Jason Hickman and numerous aunts and uncles. You may still send flowers but in lieu of the flowers the family's wishes for contributions to the in John Tarver's name. John Franklin Tarver, 46, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on June 1st, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 6th, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home. Bishop Ricky Sinclair of Miracle Place Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 2 PM on June 6th, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral at Grey's Creek Cemetery following the chapel service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Seale Funeral Home. John Franklin Tarver was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 24th, 1973. He attended Berkmar High School and was never married. John worked as an independent painter for more than 25 years. He was a fan of Louisiana State University, loved dancing, finding bargain deals, visiting out-of-state family, laughing and spending time with his friends and family. He was a devout Christian and loved to worship with his sister. John is survived by his father Jimmie Tarver, Sr., his stepmother Naomi Tarver, brother Jimmie and Cynthia Tarver, Jr., Robert and Chelsea Cranston, his sisters, Cheryl Cherry, Terrie and Michael Sutton, Theresa Tarver, Diana and Bryan Lindsey, Tammy Tarver, Sandra and Tommie Cherry, his nieces and nephews; Tristan Tarver, Gregory and Dawn D'Elia, Christopher Reynolds, Jimmie Scott, Braxton and Heather Cherry, John and Brooke Cherry, Jr., Destiny Hickman, Frank and Sarai Hickman, Steven Hickman, Jimmie and Brianna Watkins, Mallory Watkins, Stephanie Mamay, Bryson Lindsey, John Tarver, Tommie and Valerie Cherry III, Joanna Cherry, Cali McFee; many great nieces and nephews plus the rest of his relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his mother, Eola Tarver; grandmothers, Eola Cornell and Della Wagner; great nephew, Jason Hickman and numerous aunts and uncles. You may still send flowers but in lieu of the flowers the family's wishes for contributions to the in John Tarver's name. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.