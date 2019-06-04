John Franklin Tarver, 46, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on June 1st, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 6th, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home. Bishop Ricky Sinclair of Miracle Place Church will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 2 PM on June 6th, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral at Grey's Creek Cemetery following the chapel service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Seale Funeral Home. John Franklin Tarver was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 24th, 1973. He attended Berkmar High School and was never married. John worked as an independent painter for more than 25 years. He was a fan of Louisiana State University, loved dancing, finding bargain deals, visiting out-of-state family, laughing and spending time with his friends and family. He was a devout Christian and loved to worship with his sister. John is survived by his father Jimmie Tarver, Sr., his stepmother Naomi Tarver, brother Jimmie and Cynthia Tarver, Jr., Robert and Chelsea Cranston, his sisters, Cheryl Cherry, Terrie and Michael Sutton, Theresa Tarver, Diana and Bryan Lindsey, Tammy Tarver, Sandra and Tommie Cherry, his nieces and nephews; Tristan Tarver, Gregory and Dawn D'Elia, Christopher Reynolds, Jimmie Scott, Braxton and Heather Cherry, John and Brooke Cherry, Jr., Destiny Hickman, Frank and Sarai Hickman, Steven Hickman, Jimmie and Brianna Watkins, Mallory Watkins, Stephanie Mamay, Bryson Lindsey, John Tarver, Tommie and Valerie Cherry III, Joanna Cherry, Cali McFee; many great nieces and nephews plus the rest of his relatives and friends. John is preceded in death by his mother, Eola Tarver; grandmothers, Eola Cornell and Della Wagner; great nephew, Jason Hickman and numerous aunts and uncles. You may still send flowers but in lieu of the flowers the family's wishes for contributions to the in John Tarver's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019