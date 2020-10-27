Dr. John Frederick Piker Jr., born December 5, 1932 in Centreville, MS, died on October 25, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton from 9:30 am until funeral Mass at 10:30 am, conducted by Rev. M. Jeffery Bayhi. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson, LA. He is survived by his wife Judith C. Piker; daughter Priscilla "Prissy" Piker Gayle, her husband Tom Gayle, and their children Andrew Gayle and Christopher Gayle; daughter Natalie Piker Aggarwal and her husband Sandeep Aggarwal; stepdaughter Stacy Mathers and her husband Dr. Terrance Mathers, and their sons Jordan Mathers, Evan Mathers, and Elliot Mathers; stepdaughter Allyson Gibson and her husband Jeff Gibson, and their sons Aidan Gibson and Owen Gibson; stepson Caston Harrell and his wife Lori Harrell, and their children Nolan Harrell and Camille Harrell. He was preceded in death by the mother of his daughters, Betty Toler Piker; his parents John F. Piker and Katherine Piker; and his twin brother James S. Piker. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and family friend Emerson Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bo Strange, Dr. Prentiss Smith, Dr. Billy Register, Dr. Venu Kakarala, Sal Cannizzaro, and his sons-in-law. He was proud to have been an Eagle Scout with Troop 73 out of Slaughter, LA. He served in the US Army where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He had a passion for ham radio, where he operated under the call sign K5JMS; and piloting small aircraft. He built two airports, Piker Airport in Slaughter, LA and Piker-Too in Kapel, MS. His zest for living life to its fullest was evident at Carnival time, having reigned as King of both the Krewe of Babylon in New Orleans and Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale in Baton Rouge. After working side-by-side as doctor and nurse for 35 years, John enjoyed many years with Judy at the Farmers Market selling the many food items the two made together. In his later years, he cherished his time with his K9 companion, Jean Pierre. He received his BS degree in Chemical Engineering from LSU in 1955. In 1960, he completed Medical School Admission Requirements at Lamar Tech in Beaumont, TX. In 1965, he received his MD Degree at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He served his medical internship in 1966 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. Then, in 1970, he completed his four years of general surgery residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. From 1955 to 1961 he worked as a chemical engineer for Texaco in Port Arthur, TX. He was the Assistant Clinical Director in Charge of Surgery for Charity Hospital from 1968-1970. He kept a private practice from 1970 until 2002 in Clinton, LA, and served as the Chief of Staff for the Clinton Infirmary for nearly twenty years. He also served from 1987 until 1995 at the Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center in Independence, LA. Among his many appointed and elected positions, for nearly twenty years he served as a deputy coroner and coroner for East Feliciana Parish, while also caring for the needs of prisoners and detainees at the East Feliciana Parish Prison. From 1974 until 2002, he performed general surgery at Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary. He also practiced at many other hospitals, including: Franklin County Hospital in Meadville, MS as the Chief of Surgery; West Feliciana Hospital; St. Helena Parish Hospital, Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center; Lane Memorial Hospital; and the St. Jude Hospital of Kenner, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.