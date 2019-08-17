Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John George "Jack" Podorsky, Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Saint Thomas More Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM Saint Thomas More Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" George Podorsky, Sr. of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Friday, August 16th after a brief battle with cancer. He was born May 16, 1936 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his sister, Rosemarie Polites and brother, Stephen "Zeke" Podorsky; aunt, Josephine Cannata, children Mike (and Terry), Marty, Mitch (and Danna), Jay (and Kathryn) Podorsky; grandchildren Rachel (and Taylor Harvey), Micah, Elizabeth, Andrew, Stephen, Robbie and Mary Elaine (and Matthew Avrill); great-grandson Camden Avrill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine Kwiatkowski Podorsky; parents Mary and Stephen Podorsky; brothers-in-law, Peter Polites and Daniel Kwiatkowski, sisters-in-law Carol Podorsky and Sandra Kwiatkowski all of Chicago. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10:30 - 12:30 at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church immediately followed by a mass of Christian burial. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Jack's four grandsons, Matthew Avrill and Taylor Harvey. Honorary pallbearers are the Saint Thomas More Holy Name Society of which Jack was a long-time member. The family would like to thank Hospice In His Care and the staff of OLOL Hospital for their professional and compassionate care over the past few weeks. We especially want to thank Rev. Jerry Martin for his comforting visits these last few days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge or a .

