1/1
John Hickman Glenn Corry Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hickman Glenn Corry, Jr. died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Johnny" was born on December 28, 1946. He was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret O'Boyle Corry, his father, John Hickman Glenn Corry, and his brother, Edward Brenner Corry. He is also preceded in death by his second mother, Joyce Picou Corry who raised him from the young age of six. Johnny was a welder by trade and an avid golfer. He was a one of a kind, gentle man who made everyone in the room laugh with his funny jokes and clever songs. He loved golfing with his buddies, hanging out at the pipe shop and spending time with his numerous nieces and nephews who endearingly called him Uncle Bobcat. Johnny was a pious man who loved God and attended mass daily health permitting. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Whitaker Corry, sisters, Dr. Mary Ellen Corry and husband Tony Baudoin and Colleen Corry Fletcher, brother Michael Patrick Corry and wife Leslie, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., on Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Agnes Catholic Church or Our Lady of Mercy Church Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved