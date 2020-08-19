John Hickman Glenn Corry, Jr. died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Johnny" was born on December 28, 1946. He was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret O'Boyle Corry, his father, John Hickman Glenn Corry, and his brother, Edward Brenner Corry. He is also preceded in death by his second mother, Joyce Picou Corry who raised him from the young age of six. Johnny was a welder by trade and an avid golfer. He was a one of a kind, gentle man who made everyone in the room laugh with his funny jokes and clever songs. He loved golfing with his buddies, hanging out at the pipe shop and spending time with his numerous nieces and nephews who endearingly called him Uncle Bobcat. Johnny was a pious man who loved God and attended mass daily health permitting. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Whitaker Corry, sisters, Dr. Mary Ellen Corry and husband Tony Baudoin and Colleen Corry Fletcher, brother Michael Patrick Corry and wife Leslie, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., on Saturday, August 22nd at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Agnes Catholic Church or Our Lady of Mercy Church Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

