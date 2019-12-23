Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Irving Fontenot. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Irving Fontenot, Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. John 14: 1-3. A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 21, 2019, at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on September 9, 1926, born to Armille and Lucille Fontenot, in Grand Prairie. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and traveled all over the world. John was a meat merchandiser and retired from National Supermarkets after many years of service. He was dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle and loved the beauty of nature, especially his garden. He enjoyed celebrations loving every birthday party he ever had. John is survived by 4 daughters and sons-in-law, Judy (Rocky) Nettles of Ethel, Patsy (Brent) Deaville of Baton Rouge, Peggy (Terry) Meyers of Central, and Debbie (Ken) Harold of Baton Rouge; 10 grandchildren, Tracy (Sam) Watson, Michelle (Ronnie) Piper, Candice (Mark) Knaps, Brandi (Gregg) LeBlanc, Ryan (Marie) Deaville, Jason (Keri) Meyers, Tosha (Barry) Kowal, Terry (Jessica) Meyers, Chad (Brandi) Randall, Cory (Jessica) Harold; 21 great grandchildren, Chasity, Destiny, Landon, Lawson, Laney, Bailey, Caden, Cote, Scott, Katie, Emily, Evan, Ada, Ian, Tyler, Taylor, Cannon, Landry, Olivia, Abigail, Grayson; 4 great-great grandchildren, Tommy, Swade, Chad, Colton; 2 brothers, Jimmy Fontenot, Ray Fontenot; sister, Neva Savoy; and a host of nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his father, Armille Fontenot; mother, Lucille Vidrine Fontenot; his loving wife, Darnell Jones Fontenot; brother, Donald Fontenot; and sister, Jeanita Joubert. Pallbearers are Jason Meyers, Ryan Deaville, Chad Randall, Terry Meyers, Gregg LeBlanc, and Scott Meyers. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at St. Isidore Catholic Church, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Father Frank Bass. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the graveside service at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Go rest now, Daddy, for you are at peace now. We know you will be watching over us. You have done your job. Now it is time for you to be with the Lord. Let us carry on what you have taught us. The memories of you will live in our hearts and you will always be with us. We love you. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at John Irving Fontenot, Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. John 14: 1-3. A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 21, 2019, at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on September 9, 1926, born to Armille and Lucille Fontenot, in Grand Prairie. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and traveled all over the world. John was a meat merchandiser and retired from National Supermarkets after many years of service. He was dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle and loved the beauty of nature, especially his garden. He enjoyed celebrations loving every birthday party he ever had. John is survived by 4 daughters and sons-in-law, Judy (Rocky) Nettles of Ethel, Patsy (Brent) Deaville of Baton Rouge, Peggy (Terry) Meyers of Central, and Debbie (Ken) Harold of Baton Rouge; 10 grandchildren, Tracy (Sam) Watson, Michelle (Ronnie) Piper, Candice (Mark) Knaps, Brandi (Gregg) LeBlanc, Ryan (Marie) Deaville, Jason (Keri) Meyers, Tosha (Barry) Kowal, Terry (Jessica) Meyers, Chad (Brandi) Randall, Cory (Jessica) Harold; 21 great grandchildren, Chasity, Destiny, Landon, Lawson, Laney, Bailey, Caden, Cote, Scott, Katie, Emily, Evan, Ada, Ian, Tyler, Taylor, Cannon, Landry, Olivia, Abigail, Grayson; 4 great-great grandchildren, Tommy, Swade, Chad, Colton; 2 brothers, Jimmy Fontenot, Ray Fontenot; sister, Neva Savoy; and a host of nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his father, Armille Fontenot; mother, Lucille Vidrine Fontenot; his loving wife, Darnell Jones Fontenot; brother, Donald Fontenot; and sister, Jeanita Joubert. Pallbearers are Jason Meyers, Ryan Deaville, Chad Randall, Terry Meyers, Gregg LeBlanc, and Scott Meyers. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at St. Isidore Catholic Church, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Father Frank Bass. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the graveside service at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Go rest now, Daddy, for you are at peace now. We know you will be watching over us. You have done your job. Now it is time for you to be with the Lord. Let us carry on what you have taught us. The memories of you will live in our hearts and you will always be with us. We love you. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close