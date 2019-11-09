Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Heavenly choir's tenor section received a boost…and its golf team a ringer… with the addition of John Joseph "Jack" O'Neill, III, on November 6, 2019. The longtime owner/operator of O'Neill's Music House slipped into a peaceful slumber amidst several days of loving moments surrounded by family. Jack had received an unfair share of talent. A scratch golfer into his seventies, he first won the Baton Rouge men's golf City Championship at age 16. He went on to lead LSU's golf team to many victories as the go-to putter in a pinch…but his other talent, that of singing, won him over when it came time to choose a career. Jack was an accomplished singer, performing in many operas across the country and was personally chosen by the late Dr. Norman Vincent Peale to be the tenor soloist at his Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. Jack and the love of his life, Jo E., eventually left the bright lights of New York and returned home with their three children to Baton Rouge, where Jack would join his father at O'Neill's Music House. Jack never stopped singing, performing for a multitude of weddings, funerals and church services. He was a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club and entertained at many Pancake Days with his rendition of "The Pancake Song". Jack had a lifetime of serving the Lord and was known for his generosity of spirit and giving, often conducting impromptu prayer/counseling sessions in his office. He joined his parents, J. Catherine (Rule) O'Neill and Jack O'Neill, Jr., in the Lord's embrace. He is survived by his son Raph and his wife, Peggy, his daughter Julie, and his daughter, Laurie, and her husband Brendan Linehan, his former wife, Jo E. (Ragusa) O'Neill, and by his sister, Patricia O'Neill. Also surviving him are many beloved cousins in Florida, Texas and Alabama. He also leaves 10 precious grandchildren, Audrey, Emily and Ryan Lemoine, Grace and Griffin O'Neill, Garrett and Samantha Gregory, and Marston, Maxwell and Liam Linehan. His pallbearers will be his 3 nephews, Pete, Ricky and Stephen Goff, 2 grandsons, Ryan Lemoine and Griffin O'Neill, and longtime friend Greg Boles. Honorary pallbearers will be 2 brothers-in-law Brigham and Don Ragusa. The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to Denise and the entire staff at The Haven Assisted Living facility and to Carrie and the wonderful nurses of Carepass Medical for taking such good care of him the last three years of his life. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Audubon Home Health and Audubon Hospice for so lovingly and compassionately attending to Jack's final days. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Audubon Home Health and Audubon Hospice for so lovingly and compassionately attending to Jack's final days. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Visitation will resume on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. 