John Joseph Tuminski, Jr., a native of Hartford, CT and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 78. John was a Polish gentleman who was honorable, brave, and loyal. He was in the United States Navy for 6 years from 1959 until 1965 and his last two years of military service he was a Commanding Officer. During his service, he spent 3 years, 8 months, and 17 days at sea on the U.S.S Bauer. He worked for Waters Corporation out of Massachusetts in liquid chromatography as a Regional Service Manager until retirement. John was a true Marksman; he was a great shot at 78 years old. His proudest moments in life were being a husband, father, and grandfather. John is survived by his wife, Marie Chalifoux Tuminski just shy of 50 years; his daughter, Yvanne White and husband "Buddy"; his son, Mike Tuminski and wife Angelica; and his grandchildren, Garrett, Vance, Marina, Margo, Mary Grace, Josh, Joey, London, Jacob, Jesse, Jude, Luc, Siah, Chance and Jewel, 16 great-grandchildren, and loving family residing in Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Tuminski; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Tuminksi. Visitation will be at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020