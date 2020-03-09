The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
15615 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
15615 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tuminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Tuminski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Tuminski Jr. Obituary
John Joseph Tuminski, Jr., a native of Hartford, CT and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 78. John was a Polish gentleman who was honorable, brave, and loyal. He was in the United States Navy for 6 years from 1959 until 1965 and his last two years of military service he was a Commanding Officer. During his service, he spent 3 years, 8 months, and 17 days at sea on the U.S.S Bauer. He worked for Waters Corporation out of Massachusetts in liquid chromatography as a Regional Service Manager until retirement. John was a true Marksman; he was a great shot at 78 years old. His proudest moments in life were being a husband, father, and grandfather. John is survived by his wife, Marie Chalifoux Tuminski just shy of 50 years; his daughter, Yvanne White and husband "Buddy"; his son, Mike Tuminski and wife Angelica; and his grandchildren, Garrett, Vance, Marina, Margo, Mary Grace, Josh, Joey, London, Jacob, Jesse, Jude, Luc, Siah, Chance and Jewel, 16 great-grandchildren, and loving family residing in Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Tuminski; and his brother, Robert "Bob" Tuminksi. Visitation will be at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now