John Jack Mumphrey, Jr., born in Baton Rouge and resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 86. John was a very loving and generous father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, who loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things. He never gave up until a job was successfully completed. John worked as a mechanic at Jameson's Auto Service for many years. He is survived by his sons, Kerry Mumphrey and wife, Rhonda Rouyea Mumphrey, Kenneth Mumphrey and wife, Sabrina Guidry Mumphrey; grandchildren, Jorden Mumphrey and wife, Brittnee Lambert Mumphrey, Justen Mumphrey and wife, Brittany Troxclair Mumphrey, Jadyn Mumphrey and fiancé, Jesse Braud, Garret Mumphrey; great-grandchild Emmalynn Mumphrey and two great-grandchildren on the way, Cooper John and Cohen Joseph Mumphrey; sisters, Lilly Phillips and Louise Waller; sisters-in-law, Faye Mumphrey and Pauline Spell. John was preceded in death by his wife, Rae Belle Mumphrey; parents, Jack and Katie Mumphrey; brothers, Joseph Mumphrey and Benedict "Benny" Mumphrey and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Camille Wilson and husband Alvin; brothers-in-law, Earl "Bubba" Spell, Fred Phillips, and Richard Waller. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Kerry Mumphrey, Kenneth Mumphrey, Jorden Mumphrey, Justen Mumphrey, Garret Mumphrey, Jesse Braud, Craig Mumphrey, Johnny Spell, and Ben Joiner will serve as pallbearers. Billy Mumphrey will serve as honorary pallbearer. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.ourosfh.com.
Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.