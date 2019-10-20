John Jones, Sr., a lifelong resident of Zachary, departed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was 90 years old. John leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rose Norwood Jones; one daughter, Yolanda T. Jones of Zachary, Louisiana; four brothers-in-law: Fred Norwood, Jr. and Prentis Norwood (Janet) of Flower Mound, Texas, Richard Norwood of Columbus, Ohio, and Will Norwood of San Diego, California; four sisters-in-law: Earnestine Norwood and Katie Brown (Henry) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Irma Jones of Zachary, Louisiana; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie L. Jones, Sr. and Hattie Page Jones; one son, John Jones, Jr.; five brothers: James "Sonny" Jones, Sr., Willie Lee Jones, Jr., Cleveland Jones, Leon Jones, and Howard Jones, Sr.; and six sisters: Agnes Jones Brown, Elizabeth Jones, Rosa Jones McCray, Adlay Jones Stokes, Vennie Ree Jones Wright, and Estelle Jones Banks. Services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Hwy. 19 in Zachary. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Homegoing service will be held at 11 AM. Interment at 12:30 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd. in Zachary.