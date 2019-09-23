Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Dalon. View Sign Service Information Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504)-486-6331 Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Dalon, 72, passed away in Houston, Texas on September 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Dalon and Josephine Dalon Quinn. He is survived by his wife of fifty one years, Delores Fitzgerald Dalon; daughter, Nancy Dalon Newman; grandchildren, Christopher Michael Sansbury (Christina), Andrew Joseph Newman, Matthew Kirk Newman; great-grandchildren, Peyton Sansbury, Mallory Sansbury, Gavin Sansbury, and Paxon Sansbury. John was born in New Orleans and graduated from Nicholls Senior High School. He earned his degree from Texas A&M University. John served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War and later served in the Air Force Reserve. He retired from the New Orleans Fire Department as a Captain and served as an instructor at the New Orleans Fire Training Academy. As a Captain during hurricane Katrina, his fire station protected the NASA facility in Michoud and performed hundreds of rescues. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow the funeral at All Saints Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019

