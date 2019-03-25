Born February 17, 1932 in Natchez, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge since August 1944, he passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home at the age of 87. He was a graduate of Catholic High School and LSU where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and served in the Air Force after graduation as a commission officer. He was Vice President and Co-owner of Acme Refrigeration of Baton Rouge, Inc., an air conditioning and refrigeration wholesaler, for 38 years. Visitation will be on Thursday evening at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 4pm until 7pm. Visitation will resume on Friday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 9am and will continue until Eulogy at 9:45, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. He is survived by 4 sons and their spouses, Jay and Jody, Chad and Teresa, Keith and Bonnie, Jimmy and Lori, a daughter Kathy and husband Tim Cox, along with his 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren whom he so idolized and loved, and his older brother, Adrian Kaiser, Jr. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol McDaniel Kaiser; and his parents, Adrian E. and Sarah Zumbro Kaiser. He served on the Board of Directors of the Better Business Bureau, Bank of Commerce, and Acme Refrigeration. He was an usher at St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5530. He enjoyed his hobbies of fishing, beekeeping, traveling and being with his friends.
