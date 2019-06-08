Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

John Kenneth Blazier III, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Amant, LA passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 30. Trey will be remembered for his beautiful smile. Trey had a big heart and was a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing, loved being outdoors and played the guitar. He found fulfillment working on the water and was known for helping others through difficult times. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rebecca Gaudet and Ernest Harper; father, John Kenneth Blazier II; grandmother, Elnora Rivere Gaudet; sister, Amber Blazier Calvit and husband David; brother, Tyler Blazier; and nephews, Hayden, Kyson, Zaiden; stepbrother, Philip Harper and fiancée Rachel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparent, Lester Gaudet Sr.; uncle, Jeff Gaudet; paternal grandparents, Betty and John Kenneth Blazier I; stepsister, Danielle Harper; step-grandmother, Shirley Helms and aunt, Betty Speight. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. The Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. The burial will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gonzales. The family would like to thank Western Rivers Boat Management Inc. and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for their support during this difficult time. Please visit John Kenneth Blazier III, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Amant, LA passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 30. Trey will be remembered for his beautiful smile. Trey had a big heart and was a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing, loved being outdoors and played the guitar. He found fulfillment working on the water and was known for helping others through difficult times. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rebecca Gaudet and Ernest Harper; father, John Kenneth Blazier II; grandmother, Elnora Rivere Gaudet; sister, Amber Blazier Calvit and husband David; brother, Tyler Blazier; and nephews, Hayden, Kyson, Zaiden; stepbrother, Philip Harper and fiancée Rachel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by maternal grandparent, Lester Gaudet Sr.; uncle, Jeff Gaudet; paternal grandparents, Betty and John Kenneth Blazier I; stepsister, Danielle Harper; step-grandmother, Shirley Helms and aunt, Betty Speight. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. The Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. The burial will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gonzales. The family would like to thank Western Rivers Boat Management Inc. and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for their support during this difficult time. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close