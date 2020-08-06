John Kenneth (Ken) Legleu a native of Plaquemine, and a resident of Baton Rouge passed, away on August 1, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the oldest of 9 children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; parents, Clovis and Sophie Legleu; brother, Pete; and sisters, Lois Sibley, Betty Legleu, Ruby West and Ruth Lambert. Ken is survived by his sons, John (Diane), Thomas (Ann) and Scott (Yancy); as well as 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Jack (Linda) and Stanley (Linda); and sister, Connie Silvio. Ken graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering after which he worked for Ethyl Corporation until retiring in 1984. He continued to work as a business consultant for several years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife Theresa until her death in 2010. The family is especially grateful for the loving care he received from his Compasses nurses Bea and Michelle. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
. A private memorial service was held due to COVID concerns.