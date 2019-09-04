Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. 'Jay' McDonough Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:45 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 6:00 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for John "Jay" L. McDonough, Jr. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge with Father Gerald Burns officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville at a later date, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. The family requests visitation at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on September 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. John "Jay" McDonough, age 79, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 29, 2019 at his residence. Jay graduated from USL in Electrical Engineering and received his Master's from the University of Florida. Jay retired from Jacobs Engineering after 30 years, then worked for URS and CDI Engineering Firms. He was an alumnus of Kappa Sigma fraternity and a member Louisiana Professional Engineering Society. Jay was a Eucharist Minister at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was a sargeant in the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Judy Chambliss McDonough; his two sons, Dan and wife, Sherri, of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Troy and wife, Jen, of Denver Colorado and his three granddaughters, Lily, Isabelle, and Macie. He is also survived by his brother, Paul, of New Iberia. Honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Ken Domma, Ed Simoneaux, Jim Trott, and Rolfe Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/memorial or 1-800-873-6983.

