John L. "Uncle WhoWho" "Capt. Who" "One Shot Who" LeJeune, passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired Security Guard with Weiser Security; resident and native of Erwinville, La. Visiting will be at Sharon Baptist Church, Erwinville on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Ernest "Nubbin" Swanson, Jr. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Kenny LeJeune; stepson, Chadwick Daigle, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Janice Kent LeJeune, parents, Noah Joseph and Gertrude Swearingen LeJeune; and sisters, Mary Alice Carber and Mary Annie Francois. Pallbearers will be Bryan Daigle, John G. Francois, III, Leroy Dearman, David, Kenny and Kevin Kent. John was a Charter Member of Sharon Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish in his younger days. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020