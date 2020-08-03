When you love someone with dementia, you lose them more each day; when they are diagnosed, when they go through different stages, when they go into care, and when they die. John LeBlanc, Sr., devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was born July 23, 1933, and passed away peacefully at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior. He was 87, a native and current resident of Donaldsonville, and a retiree of the United States Postal Service. Johnny is survived by his four loving children, Terry Landry (Randy), Mary Emma Day, John LeBlanc, Jr. (Rene'), and Andrew LeBlanc; and four step-children, who was Papa John to them, Gasper Chifici (Denise), Michael Chifici, Charles Chifici, and Susan Chifici Charlet (Gerald), and their children and grandchildren. Johnny was "Pawpaw" to two grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Jonathan Landry (Trisha) and Jill Broussard (Heath); and great-granddaughter Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Emma LeBlanc and brothers Leo Jr., Albert, Edward, Lloyd, Earl George and Russell, and sister Mary Alice, csi; and the loves of his life, his first wife, Marie Matassa LeBlanc and his second wife, Peggy Chifici LeBlanc. Arrangements are entrusted to Ourso Funeral Home of Donaldsonville and interment will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge.

